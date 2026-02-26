iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 956195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the equity markets of the EMU member countries: those members of the European Union who have adopted the Euro as its currency.

