National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.88 and last traded at $138.22, with a volume of 15490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.9080.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 13.07%. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) is a full?service Canadian financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The bank offers a broad range of products and services for personal, commercial and institutional clients, including deposit accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, small? and medium?sized business banking, corporate lending, and cash management solutions.

In addition to traditional banking, National Bank provides wealth management and brokerage services through its private banking and advisory channels, and operates an investment banking and capital markets platform that delivers underwriting, advisory, trading and research services.

