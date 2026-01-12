DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One DeepBook Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBook Protocol has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepBook Protocol has a market capitalization of $236.71 million and $40.39 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About DeepBook Protocol

DeepBook Protocol launched on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,643,554,935 tokens. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui.

DeepBook Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

