iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $84.09, with a volume of 73445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.47.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.