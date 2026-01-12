Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 134,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $561,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $175.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,267,593. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are rethinking Qualcomm's investment story after new AI and Android-related announcements at CES, highlighting stronger on-device AI positioning and a broader competitive footprint that could lift long?term growth expectations.

Positive Sentiment: QCOM expanded automotive wins: a Hyundai Mobis partnership to co-develop software-defined vehicles and ADAS using Snapdragon Ride Flex — this could accelerate recurring software/processor revenue from autos.

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm struck a long?term supply deal to provide infotainment tech for Volkswagen's new software platform, reinforcing automotive content gains and multi-year revenue visibility.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and other CES takeaways show Qualcomm's Snapdragon platforms are moving deeper into PCs and high?end laptops, expanding TAM beyond phones and supporting the company's diversification narrative.

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm showcased robot and AI compute use cases at CES (and in an investor video explaining humanoid-robot deployments), signaling on-device AI traction that supports higher-margin, software-enabled opportunities.

Neutral Sentiment: Technicals: MarketBeat notes Qualcomm is pressing a key resistance (~$183) after a tightening wedge; a decisive breakout could be bullish, but failure would keep the stock range?bound — important near-term chart risk/reward ahead of earnings.

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: Analysts expect a modest, single?digit EPS decline for the coming quarter, making the upcoming report a key catalyst — upside beats could drive a sharp move, misses could amplify downside.

Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention noted by Zacks — higher search/flow can magnify moves in either direction as earnings approach.

Negative Sentiment: Mizuho downgraded Qualcomm citing growing handset headwinds — persistent weakness in smartphone volumes/pricing could pressure near?term earnings and margins, countering diversification gains.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.2%

QCOM stock opened at $177.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average of $165.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

