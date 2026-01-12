Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,256,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,358 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $985,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $4,288,200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 18,384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,141,000 after buying an additional 5,675,095 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 550.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,817,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $220.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.93 billion, a PE ratio of 166.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 496.97%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple clinical and pipeline updates point to ongoing product-cycle growth (Phase 1 ABBV?243 safety data, progress on icalcaprant, and completed real?world studies for Rinvoq and upadacitinib), supporting longer?term revenue diversification away from Humira. ABBV?243 Phase 1 Trial

Multiple clinical and pipeline updates point to ongoing product-cycle growth (Phase 1 ABBV?243 safety data, progress on icalcaprant, and completed real?world studies for Rinvoq and upadacitinib), supporting longer?term revenue diversification away from Humira. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other analysts highlight immunology momentum — strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq demand is expected to help offset Humira LOE, which is a constructive revenue thesis for FY?2025/2026. Zacks: Immunology expectations

Zacks and other analysts highlight immunology momentum — strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq demand is expected to help offset Humira LOE, which is a constructive revenue thesis for FY?2025/2026. Positive Sentiment: Dividend-focused coverage (Seeking Alpha pieces) and a recent buy rating from Berenberg support income?oriented and value investors who view ABBV’s payout and yield as a stabilizer. Seeking Alpha: Dividend thesis Berenberg buy

Dividend-focused coverage (Seeking Alpha pieces) and a recent buy rating from Berenberg support income?oriented and value investors who view ABBV’s payout and yield as a stabilizer. Neutral Sentiment: Press swirl about potential suitors for Revolution Medicines (reports that Merck may be in talks) creates market noise that can influence sector comps and M&A speculation but does not change AbbVie’s fundamentals unless a deal is announced. FT: Merck talks on Revolution

Press swirl about potential suitors for Revolution Medicines (reports that Merck may be in talks) creates market noise that can influence sector comps and M&A speculation but does not change AbbVie’s fundamentals unless a deal is announced. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie publicly denied reports it was in talks to acquire Revolution Medicines after earlier speculation drove gains in both names; the denial removed the takeover premium and likely triggered short?term selling pressure. Barron’s: AbbVie denies talks

AbbVie publicly denied reports it was in talks to acquire Revolution Medicines after earlier speculation drove gains in both names; the denial removed the takeover premium and likely triggered short?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Management’s updated Q4 and FY?2025 EPS guidance came in at the low end or slightly below consensus (Q4: 3.320–3.360 vs. cons. 3.360; FY: 10.610–10.650 vs. cons. 10.650), which can cap near?term upside and weigh on sentiment. (Company guidance update)

Management’s updated Q4 and FY?2025 EPS guidance came in at the low end or slightly below consensus (Q4: 3.320–3.360 vs. cons. 3.360; FY: 10.610–10.650 vs. cons. 10.650), which can cap near?term upside and weigh on sentiment. (Company guidance update) Negative Sentiment: AbbVie flagged IPR&D and related expenses that will negatively impact Q4 EPS, a known near?term earnings headwind highlighted by Seeking Alpha coverage. Seeking Alpha: IPR&D Q4 EPS impact

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

