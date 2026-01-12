Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 5,136 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,757,000 after purchasing an additional 920,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,330,594,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $139.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $160.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.68.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

