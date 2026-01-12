Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 5,136 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,419,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,757,000 after purchasing an additional 920,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after buying an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,330,594,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PEP stock opened at $139.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $160.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.68.
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo announced partnerships with Siemens and NVIDIA to deploy AI-powered digital twins and other advanced analytics in plants and warehouses — a move that can lower operating costs, speed expansion planning, and improve supply-chain efficiency over time. PepsiCo teams up with Siemens and NVIDIA on AI and digital twin technology
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary highlight that PEP’s valuation looks attractive relative to fundamentals — resilient brands and steady international growth underpin a constructive long?term thesis despite near?term volume and cost pressures. That framing supports bargain?hunting demand. PepsiCo’s Stock Valuation Looks Attractive: Buy or Wait for Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes PepsiCo edging higher after a multi?day decline, reflecting technical bounce and short?term positioning rather than new fundamental changes. PepsiCo edges higher after six straight declines
- Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces compare PepsiCo to Coca?Cola and other defensive consumer names for 2026, useful context for investor allocation but not immediate catalysts. Coca?Cola Vs Pepsi Stock: Which is the Better Investment for 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk rose after the FTC unsealed data that has prompted a surge in price?fixing litigation naming PepsiCo (and Walmart). New suits allege long?running collusion in categories — potential exposure could increase legal costs, settlements or reputational drag depending on outcomes. PepsiCo and Walmart Face Price-Fixing Litigation Surge After FTC Unseals Data
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
