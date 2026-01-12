Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $92.72 Average PT from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Akamai Technologies to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 12.26%.Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $577,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,389.26. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $289,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,630.50. This trade represents a 29.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,818 shares of company stock worth $2,099,904. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,595,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $266,817,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 522.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $153,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,937 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 570.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after buying an additional 980,966 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.