Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target at $12.67

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.6667.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 56,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $183,609.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 494,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,655.53. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,094.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $273.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.94. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 86.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company’s product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

