Reviewing Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) and SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SPX Technologies has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SPX Technologies and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Technologies 10.33% 18.68% 9.65% Aeries Technology -1.37% N/A -2.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.8% of SPX Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SPX Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.9% of Aeries Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SPX Technologies and Aeries Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX Technologies 0 4 6 0 2.60 Aeries Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

SPX Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $214.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. Given SPX Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SPX Technologies is more favorable than Aeries Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPX Technologies and Aeries Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Technologies $2.16 billion 4.78 $200.50 million $4.67 44.40 Aeries Technology $69.35 million 0.37 -$19.71 million ($0.02) -26.37

SPX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology. Aeries Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPX Technologies beats Aeries Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. It offers its products under the Marley, Recold, SGS, Cincinnati Fan, TAMCO, Ingénia, Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, Williamson-Thermoflo, INDEECO, Heatrex, AccuTherm, Brasch, Spectrum, BannerDay PipeHeating, and Solar Products brands. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, and robotic systems under the Radiodetection, Pearpoint, Schonstedt, Dielectric, Riser Bond, Cues, ULC Robotics, and Sensors & Software brands; transportation systems under the Genfare brand; communication technologies products under the TCI and ECS brands; and obstruction lighting products under the Flash Technology, ITL, Sabik Marine, Sealite, and Avlite brands. The company markets its products through independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as SPX Corporation and changed its name to SPX Technologies, Inc. in August 2022. SPX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Aeries Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.