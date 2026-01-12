First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.9474.

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. Baird R W downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 18.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,329.24. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 873.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting First Horizon

Here are the key news stories impacting First Horizon this week:

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.