Contrasting Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness -0.04% 0.46% 0.10% Maison Luxe -6.04% N/A -20.96%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $6.12 billion 0.15 -$101.82 million ($0.01) -296.00 Maison Luxe $4.80 million 0.06 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and Maison Luxe”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Maison Luxe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Petco Health and Wellness and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 1 9 3 0 2.15 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 0.00

Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $3.96, suggesting a potential upside of 33.72%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Maison Luxe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. The company offers its products under the WholeHearted, Reddy, and Well & Good brands. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

