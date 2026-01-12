Brokerages Set Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Price Target at $3.55

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Ready Capital Trading Up 5.1%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,542,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,239,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,408,000 after buying an additional 742,226 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 773.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 443,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 392,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 887.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 398,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 358,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,924,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 164,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $351.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($9.77) million for the quarter. Ready Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.09%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation is a specialty finance real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires and manages commercial real estate loans and related assets. The company offers financing solutions across a variety of property types, including multifamily, office, retail, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use assets. Ready Capital focuses on delivering flexible loan structures to meet the diverse needs of borrowers in the small balance and middle-market sectors.

Through its small balance commercial real estate lending platform, Ready Capital provides loans typically ranging from $1 million to $15 million for acquisitions, refinancings, renovations and bridge financing.

