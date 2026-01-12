Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Receives $92.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.76 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 54.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $500,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,468.75. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $196,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,364.25. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,120 shares of company stock worth $10,906,559. Company insiders own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 590.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company’s core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby’s licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.