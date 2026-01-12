Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

TRVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

TRVI stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 15,969.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

