Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Stock Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and traded as low as $25.79. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 64,450 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock. Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

