hVIVO (LON:HVO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.09 and traded as low as GBX 6. hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 6.19, with a volume of 4,538,179 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HVO shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 10 price objective on shares of hVIVO in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital dropped their price target on shares of hVIVO from GBX 35 to GBX 25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 17.50.

Get hVIVO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on hVIVO

hVIVO Stock Up 2.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The company has a market cap of £42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97.

In other hVIVO news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan acquired 3,310,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 per share, for a total transaction of £198,624.30. Also, insider Stephen Pinkerton purchased 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 per share, for a total transaction of £31,200. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

hVIVO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model. In addition, the company is developing a database of infectious disease progression data that include Disease in Motion platform, which comprises unique datasets, such as clinical, immunological, virological, and digital (wearable) biomarkers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.