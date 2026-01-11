Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as high as C$2.35. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.29, with a volume of 352,123 shares changing hands.
Separately, Northland Capmk raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.32 million during the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 234.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. Analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S. Projects.
