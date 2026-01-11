Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marubeni Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.23 and traded as high as $300.00. Marubeni shares last traded at $299.56, with a volume of 16,910 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARUY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marubeni in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Marubeni from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marubeni

Marubeni Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.84. Marubeni had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 7.04%.The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marubeni Corp. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marubeni Corporation (OTCMKTS:MARUY) is a major Japanese sogo shosha, or integrated trading and investment company, headquartered in Tokyo. The firm conducts a broad range of commercial activities that span commodity trading, project development, investment and financing, and supply-chain services. Marubeni operates through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures and branch offices to support cross-border trade and large-scale industrial projects.

The company’s activities cover a wide set of industry sectors, including energy and power, metals and minerals, chemicals and industrial materials, food and consumer products, transportation and industrial machinery, and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.