Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG) Receives GBX 2,565.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,565.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,470 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,470 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Shares of LON ICG opened at GBX 1,652.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.49. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,539 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,876.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,021.89.

ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $127bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

