National Vision (EYE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $495.26 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. National Vision has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. Guggenheim upgraded National Vision to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in National Vision by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in National Vision by 333.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price?conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

