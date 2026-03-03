ChargePoint (CHPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.07) per share and revenue of $104.8460 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $8.50 price objective on ChargePoint and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHPT

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $27,561.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 130,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,237.37. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jagdeep Ca Singh sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $33,775.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 124,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,142.73. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $88,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,790,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,448,114 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 6,429.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 385,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that designs, develops and markets charging hardware, software and services. The company’s portfolio includes Level 2 AC charging stations for residential, commercial and fleet applications, as well as DC fast charging systems suited for retail, hospitality and public use. ChargePoint’s integrated platform enables site hosts to manage charging infrastructure through cloud-based monitoring, analytics and billing tools, while EV drivers access and control charging sessions via a mobile app or RFID card.

Since its founding in 2007 and headquarters in Campbell, California, ChargePoint has built one of the largest open EV charging networks in the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.