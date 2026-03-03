Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEOXF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $144.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $94.60 and a 1-year high of $159.48.

Aéroports de Paris, operating under the Groupe ADP umbrella, is the principal airport operator for the Paris metropolitan area, overseeing Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget airports. The company is responsible for airport management, passenger services, air traffic coordination, security operations and infrastructure development across its Paris hub. In addition to serving as a gateway to France, Aéroports de Paris handles cargo operations, maintenance support and ground handling services for a broad range of commercial, charter and cargo airlines.

Beyond its core aeronautical activities, Aéroports de Paris has developed substantial non-aeronautical revenues through retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, duty-free shopping, parking facilities and property leasing.

