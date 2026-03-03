Q1 EPS Forecast for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Lowered by Analyst

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $90.09 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 3,143 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $302,325.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,880.34. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $940,856.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,558,370.20. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,136 shares of company stock worth $4,352,029. Insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,065,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,050,000 after buying an additional 1,067,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,354,000 after purchasing an additional 797,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 790,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,965,000 after buying an additional 672,118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 536,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,116.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 389,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after buying an additional 371,999 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

