Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for QSR Earnings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.90.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $71.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $73.70. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 105.08%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 4,617 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $311,693.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,110,509.51. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 11,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $778,052.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 476,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,143,266.26. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,069. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Further Reading

