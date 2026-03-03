Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for BUD Q1 Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $78.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 494.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

Featured Stories

