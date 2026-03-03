Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $259.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.21.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $206.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.48 and its 200-day moving average is $211.34. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.92 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 320.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

