Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Public Storage and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 0 8 7 2 2.65 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Public Storage presently has a consensus price target of $316.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.83%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 39.53% 36.09% 9.46% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.06% 10.63% 3.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Public Storage pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 231.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and Universal Health Realty Income Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.79 billion 10.20 $2.07 billion $9.63 28.89 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $99.36 million 5.50 $19.23 million $1.29 30.54

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Public Storage has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Storage beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

