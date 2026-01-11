Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$6.17. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 84,033 shares changing hands.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.78. The stock has a market cap of C$257.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of C$139.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

About Dynacor Group

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru.

