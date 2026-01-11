Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNGGet Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$6.17. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 84,033 shares changing hands.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.78. The stock has a market cap of C$257.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of C$139.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru.

