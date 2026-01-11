Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period.
Key Stories Impacting Collegium Pharmaceutical
Here are the key news stories impacting Collegium Pharmaceutical this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Collegium issued 2026 financial guidance that topped consensus on revenue. Management expects product revenues of $805M–$825M (vs. consensus ~$782.9M) and adjusted EBITDA of $455M–$475M; Jornay PM net revenue is guided to $190M–$200M. This stronger-than-expected top?line and profitability outlook is a clear positive catalyst. Collegium Provides 2026 Financial Guidance and Business Update
- Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target from $48 to $56 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying roughly 23% upside from the current level — a supportive analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Benzinga TickerReport
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target slightly (from $58 to $56) but kept an “overweight” rating — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations a bit while still indicating conviction in the name. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: A broader industry piece highlighting branded pharmaceuticals and peer Q3 results mentions the group context for names like Collegium; useful for benchmarking but not specific company news. MSN: Branded pharmaceuticals stocks Q3 results
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded Collegium from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which may prompt some profit?taking or limit fresh inflows from investors who follow Zacks ratings. Zacks TickerReport
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of COLL opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $50.79.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 102.03%. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.
The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.
Read More
