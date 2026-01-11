Hercules Silver (OTC:BADEF) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Hercules Silver Corp. (OTC:BADEF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.5798 and last traded at $0.5665. Approximately 172,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 382,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5537.

Hercules Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

About Hercules Silver

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Silver Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Hercules silver project consisting of one patented lode claim, 416 unpatented lode claims covering 8,850 acres located in Washington County, Idaho. Hercules Silver Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.