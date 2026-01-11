iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.7590. 4,308 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 1,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (IBGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2054 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2054. The fund will terminate in December 2054. IBGK was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

