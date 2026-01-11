Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.00 and last traded at C$10.96. Approximately 34,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 28,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.94.

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.07.

About Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units

The ETF seeks to provide holders of Class A Units with high monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation. Fund investing, on a levered basis, in the Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Income ETF (TSX: HUTL) (HUTL), an exchange traded mutual fund managed by the Manager.

