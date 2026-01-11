Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 and last traded at GBX 52.80. Approximately 313,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 203,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTP. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 price objective on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.16. The company has a market cap of £44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported GBX 6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultimate Products had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultimate Products Plc will post 14.53125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

