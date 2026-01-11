Contrasting Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Free Report) and Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tamino Minerals and Silver Standard Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tamino Minerals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Silver Standard Resources 1 6 2 1 2.30

Silver Standard Resources has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.13%. Given Tamino Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tamino Minerals is more favorable than Silver Standard Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Silver Standard Resources 15.36% 6.46% 4.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Silver Standard Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Silver Standard Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silver Standard Resources $1.43 billion 3.12 -$261.28 million $1.04 21.16

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silver Standard Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Standard Resources has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Silver Standard Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Silver Standard Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silver Standard Resources beats Tamino Minerals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

About Silver Standard Resources

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Tamino Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamino Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.