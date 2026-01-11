Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Zacks Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.31. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $297.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.25 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Shoe Carnival news

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $50,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,981. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 397,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 374,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile



Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer offering a broad assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories for the entire family. Through its network of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platform, the company provides casual, athletic and dress shoes for men, women and children, as well as complementary apparel, handbags, socks and other accessories designed to deliver value and variety. Its distinctive in-store carnival host service model aims to create an engaging shopping experience and foster customer loyalty.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival has expanded over four decades to operate more than 350 retail locations across over 30 states.



