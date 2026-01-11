TFC Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc. owned 0.61% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $45,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,382,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,456 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,501,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,343,000 after purchasing an additional 120,933 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,711,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,839,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,026,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,752,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

