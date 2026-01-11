Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 665,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 251,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Nortec Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Nortec Minerals Corp. in January 2010. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.