Analysts Set Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Price Target at $83.20

Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $91.19 on Friday. Timken has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 266,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,310.26. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth $22,624,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Timken by 13.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,968,000 after buying an additional 455,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

