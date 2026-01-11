Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $128.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,797. The trade was a 45.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,593,000 after purchasing an additional 118,114 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 237.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $3,359,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $158.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $160.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 105.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

