CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.5833.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $144.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $234,096.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,373. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $585,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,919 shares in the company, valued at $31,861,527.32. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $991,812. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.38.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $313.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.07 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 7.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

