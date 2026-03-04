Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 143.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Five Below by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Truist Financial set a $236.00 target price on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $221.55 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $229.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $94,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,983.94. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,382.60. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 50,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,308 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

