Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CTNM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Contineum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTNM opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. Contineum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist.

