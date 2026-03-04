McKesson Corporation $MCK Position Lessened by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 104.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $995.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $812.05. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $621.88 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.50.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,070. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

