Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,351 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,642,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,989,000 after buying an additional 56,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,563,000 after purchasing an additional 117,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,219,000 after purchasing an additional 884,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,720,261.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,151,117.72. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,281,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,487,931.30. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Loop Capital set a $206.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 3.2%

CHRW opened at $193.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.23. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

