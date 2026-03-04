JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $300.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $810.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan Asset Management hired Stephanie Davis as Head of Private Wealth Alternatives and added senior sales leadership—moves that expand fee-based private-wealth offerings and could lift asset-management revenue over time. Read More.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management hired Stephanie Davis as Head of Private Wealth Alternatives and added senior sales leadership—moves that expand fee-based private-wealth offerings and could lift asset-management revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon urged that stablecoin issuers who pay interest should meet bank-like capital, liquidity and AML rules—policy pressure that could curb fintech competition and benefit regulated banks like JPM if enacted. Read More.

CEO Jamie Dimon urged that stablecoin issuers who pay interest should meet bank-like capital, liquidity and AML rules—policy pressure that could curb fintech competition and benefit regulated banks like JPM if enacted. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is pursuing a two-pronged growth strategy: accelerating branch expansion in underserved U.S. markets while stepping up AI investments to improve efficiency and risk controls—this mix targets both deposit growth and longer-term cost/efficiency gains. Read More.

JPMorgan is pursuing a two-pronged growth strategy: accelerating branch expansion in underserved U.S. markets while stepping up AI investments to improve efficiency and risk controls—this mix targets both deposit growth and longer-term cost/efficiency gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan bankers highlight AI’s potential to transform credit markets and trading workflows, which could boost trading margins and cut costs if deployment scales as planned. Read More.

JPMorgan bankers highlight AI’s potential to transform credit markets and trading workflows, which could boost trading margins and cut costs if deployment scales as planned. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Dimon called the $5bn “debanking” lawsuit by former President Trump without merit but acknowledged the reputational sensitivity around account closures—limits legal risk but keeps regulatory/PR issues on investors’ radars. Read More.

Dimon called the $5bn “debanking” lawsuit by former President Trump without merit but acknowledged the reputational sensitivity around account closures—limits legal risk but keeps regulatory/PR issues on investors’ radars. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan analysts warned of an “oil shock” scenario that could push crude toward $120/barrel and recommended European oil majors—this forecast implies greater market volatility (good for some trading revenues, riskier for consumer inflation). Read More.

JPMorgan analysts warned of an “oil shock” scenario that could push crude toward $120/barrel and recommended European oil majors—this forecast implies greater market volatility (good for some trading revenues, riskier for consumer inflation). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The firm temporarily shifted U.S. staff in the Middle East to remote work amid Iran tensions—operational precaution with limited direct financial impact but highlights geopolitical risk exposure. Read More.

The firm temporarily shifted U.S. staff in the Middle East to remote work amid Iran tensions—operational precaution with limited direct financial impact but highlights geopolitical risk exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dimon warned the next credit cycle could be “worse than normal” and flagged complacency in markets and potential inflation risks tied to Middle East conflict—comments increase investor concern about loan losses, reserves and market volatility. Read More.

Dimon warned the next credit cycle could be “worse than normal” and flagged complacency in markets and potential inflation risks tied to Middle East conflict—comments increase investor concern about loan losses, reserves and market volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan is named in a new lawsuit from Tricolor noteholders alleging ignored audit red flags in ABS deals—ongoing litigation could mean legal exposure or reputational costs if it escalates. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.