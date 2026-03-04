Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Standex International Corporation $SXI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 72.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 173.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 350.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.94, for a total transaction of $3,839,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,771,749.62. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.10, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,684.70. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,013 shares of company stock worth $4,101,963. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $260.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Standex International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $270.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $221.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.22 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

