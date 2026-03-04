Paul Mcnab Sells 3,551 Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $116,792.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,532.22. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Paul Mcnab sold 4,638 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $119,660.40.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -183.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,639,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,258,000 after buying an additional 5,389,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,702 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1,011.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,187,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,848 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,323,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

View Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions

Key Viavi Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viavi Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $36 and put a “buy” rating on VIAV — a notable analyst upgrade that supports upside expectations and likely attracts buyers. Read More.

Needham raised its price target to $36 and put a “buy” rating on VIAV — a notable analyst upgrade that supports upside expectations and likely attracts buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VIAVI will showcase AI?fabric and optical test advances at OFC 2026 (1.6T Ethernet, silicon photonics, PCIe, fiber sensing) — product roadmap visibility ahead of industry buyers could support long?term revenue expectations. Read More.

VIAVI will showcase AI?fabric and optical test advances at OFC 2026 (1.6T Ethernet, silicon photonics, PCIe, fiber sensing) — product roadmap visibility ahead of industry buyers could support long?term revenue expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: NTT DOCOMO and VIAVI demonstrated AI?driven 6G RAN control with up to ~20% throughput improvement via digital?twin/AI techniques — a technology win that strengthens VIAVI’s positioning in next?generation wireless test and assurance. Read More.

NTT DOCOMO and VIAVI demonstrated AI?driven 6G RAN control with up to ~20% throughput improvement via digital?twin/AI techniques — a technology win that strengthens VIAVI’s positioning in next?generation wireless test and assurance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market writeups summarized mixed views and updated targets; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” but price targets vary — useful context but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Read More.

Analysts and market writeups summarized mixed views and updated targets; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” but price targets vary — useful context but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales: EVP Paul McNab sold 3,551 shares (~$32.89 avg) and SVP Kevin Siebert sold 7,264 shares (~$34.78 avg) in early March — executive disposals are weighing on sentiment and can create short?term selling pressure. Read More.

Multiple insider sales: EVP Paul McNab sold 3,551 shares (~$32.89 avg) and SVP Kevin Siebert sold 7,264 shares (~$34.78 avg) in early March — executive disposals are weighing on sentiment and can create short?term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market headlines highlight the stock’s decline today and flag insider selling, which likely amplified the move. Read More.

Market headlines highlight the stock’s decline today and flag insider selling, which likely amplified the move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage note: a retail/analysis piece flagged a recent executive sale (CMO/EVP) and questioned whether the stock is a buy post?sale — adds narrative that may keep short?term caution elevated. Read More.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.