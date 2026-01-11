Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Annexon from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 469,073 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annexon by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,095,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 697,978 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 12.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,822,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 308,689 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 6.0% in the second quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 150.4% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,638,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,566 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.19.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company’s research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.
At the core of Annexon’s pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.
