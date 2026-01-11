UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Colliers Securities raised UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UMH

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 200.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director William Edward Mitchell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,756.04. This trade represents a 7.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,282 shares of company stock valued at $33,845. Corporate insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 74.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in UMH Properties by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.